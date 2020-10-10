Clarius Group LLC Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 137,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,564,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.