Clarius Group LLC Trims Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Metlife by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth $1,141,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Metlife by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Metlife by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 127,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 34,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metlife stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

