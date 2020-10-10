Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 51,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.3% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.85. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

