CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 5.5%

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $10.16. 8,468,889 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 3,094,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 272.94% and a negative return on equity of 173.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CleanSpark Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at $6,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

