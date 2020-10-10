CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,438,000 after acquiring an additional 361,711 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,438,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $169.41 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.94.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

