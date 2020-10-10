Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $50.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.