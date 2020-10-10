Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Up 6.8%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.55. 388,642 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 381,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDXS. BidaskClub lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Codexis alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.14 million, a PE ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $31,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,129 shares in the company, valued at $713,986.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Codexis by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Codexis by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Codexis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Codexis by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.