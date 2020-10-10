Codiak BioSciences, Inc. Plans $82 Million IPO for October 14th (CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (CDAK) plans to raise $82 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, October 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 5,500,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a market cap of $278.9 million.

Goldman Sachs, Evercore ISI, William Blair and Wedbush PacGrow served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics, a new class of medicines with the potential to transform the treatment of a wide spectrum of diseases (cancer, neuromuscular disease and infectious diseases) with high unmet medical need. Exosomes are intercellular transfer mechanisms; they have emerged in recent years as a compelling potential drug delivery vehicle. There have been no approved exosome-based therapeutics to date. Our lead product candidates are being developed to treat solid tumors. We expect to enter clinical trials in the second half of 2020. “.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2015 and has 101 employees. The company is located at 35 Cambridge Park Drive, Suite 500 Cambridge, MA 02140 and can be reached via phone at (617) 949-4100 or on the web at http://www.codiakbio.com/.

