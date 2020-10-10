Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Stake Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.18% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

DIAL stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02.

