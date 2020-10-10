Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,405,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 261,349 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Comcast worth $157,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 170.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.85 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.