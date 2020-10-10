Consumer Portfolio Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,762 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,982% compared to the average volume of 39 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $104.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

