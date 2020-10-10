Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX) Given Buy Rating at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock.

TSE:HWX opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85. Corridor Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 109.41, a quick ratio of 108.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corridor Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corridor Resources

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

