Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $146,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 151.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,804 shares of company stock worth $7,743,467 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $369.46 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $369.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

