Coty Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 36,389 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,738 call options.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,864.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 19.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 14,267.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 207,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,025 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 51.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 379,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 1,287.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

NYSE COTY opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.