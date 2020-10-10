Cronos Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 45,925 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average daily volume of 19,135 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 1,729.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $86,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at $4,164,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 812,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

