CSFB Begins Coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $59.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $46.88 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.589 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

