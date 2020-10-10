CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Shares Down 1.8%

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €40.90 ($48.12) and last traded at €41.00 ($48.24). 186,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.74 ($49.11).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.75 ($45.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 89.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.37.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

