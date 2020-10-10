Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading Up 7.9%

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)’s share price was up 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 182,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 434,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Curo Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Get Curo Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $343.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.09 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 190.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Curo Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Curo Group by 5,851.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Curo Group in the second quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Curo Group in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.