Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Trading 9.7% Higher

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s share price traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.61. 170,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 244,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cutera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens upped their target price on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $350.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,112.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $171,599.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,307.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cutera by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cutera by 4,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cutera by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cutera by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

