CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVSI. Cowen assumed coverage on CV Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $0.95 target price on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CV Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $0.98.

OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.23.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.63% and a negative net margin of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that CV Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

