CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Up 6.9%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 579,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 852,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Several research analysts have commented on CVI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 137,674 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,028,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $11,504,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

