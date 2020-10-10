CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 39,361 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 21.2% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 27,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

