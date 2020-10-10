CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:CYGIY opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. CYBERAGENT INC/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

