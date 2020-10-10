Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Down 42.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) was down 42.2% during trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $43.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cytokinetics traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 21,026,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,886% from the average daily volume of 1,058,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,569 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 673,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Cytokinetics by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 46.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

