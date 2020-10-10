Dash One Day Volume Reaches $590.68 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $68.12 or 0.00602700 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Sistemkoin, Koineks and Kraken. During the last week, Dash has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Dash has a market cap of $664.27 million and $590.68 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005300 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00032759 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.29 or 0.04337907 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000127 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000621 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,751,506 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

