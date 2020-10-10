Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Deere & Company by 10.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.03.

DE stock opened at $234.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.24. The company has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $237.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

