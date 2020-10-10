Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider William F. Scannell Sells 126,001 Shares

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $8,474,827.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 522,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,129,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DELL opened at $68.39 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,177,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,867 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Dell by 1,662.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,331,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

