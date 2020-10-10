Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Down 20.5%

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) fell 20.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.49. 3,240,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 572% from the average session volume of 482,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $297.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

