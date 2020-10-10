Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Price Up 19.9%

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s share price was up 19.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 9,452,389 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 1,926,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $15.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 80.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 954.1% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 579,013 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 366,700 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

