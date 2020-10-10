Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Lufthansa to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

