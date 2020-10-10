Dialog Semiconductor’s (DLGNF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DLGNF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Dialog Semiconductor to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dialog Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

