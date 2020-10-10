Diamondback Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 7,851 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the typical volume of 3,568 call options.

FANG stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

