Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Francis Tang Sells 2,577 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Francis Tang sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $158,485.50.

Francis Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Francis Tang sold 3,707 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $195,692.53.

DIOD stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 271,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

