Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,998 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical volume of 1,427 call options.

Shares of NAIL stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $98.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 473.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $493,000.

