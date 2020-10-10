Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 58.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,351 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,212 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

