Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Trading Up 9%

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) were up 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 638,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,401,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLPN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.