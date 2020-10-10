Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,004.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

NYSE:D opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

