Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on December 30th

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend payment by 71.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $13.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $390.95 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $247.50 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total transaction of $1,005,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $8,281,552 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.27.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.