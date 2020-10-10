Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $446.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $449.00 to $446.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $441.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $418.27.

Shares of DPZ opened at $390.95 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $247.50 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total value of $467,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $8,281,552. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $72,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

