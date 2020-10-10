Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $455.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $458.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $418.27.

DPZ stock opened at $390.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.24 and its 200 day moving average is $381.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $247.50 and a 1-year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $8,281,552. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,736,000 after acquiring an additional 30,622 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 30.4% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

