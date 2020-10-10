Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $455.00 at JMP Securities

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $458.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. OTR Global raised shares of Domino’s Pizza to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $418.27.

DPZ opened at $390.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.24 and a 200 day moving average of $381.51. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $247.50 and a 12 month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total transaction of $1,005,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $8,281,552 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

