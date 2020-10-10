Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $440.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $450.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.27.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $390.95 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $247.50 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total transaction of $1,005,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $8,281,552 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,736,000 after purchasing an additional 30,622 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 30.4% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $1,320,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $477,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.