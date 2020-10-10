Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $455.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $458.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.27.

Shares of DPZ opened at $390.95 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $247.50 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total transaction of $1,048,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $8,281,552. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,427,000 after buying an additional 454,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,272,000 after buying an additional 51,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $210,646,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

