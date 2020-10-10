Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $455.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $458.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. OTR Global raised Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Cfra raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.27.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $390.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $247.50 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total value of $1,048,400.00. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $8,281,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

