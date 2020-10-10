Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Trading Down 7%

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) shares were down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $394.90 and last traded at $401.01. Approximately 3,768,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 858,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.27.

The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $408.24 and its 200 day moving average is $381.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total transaction of $1,005,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $8,281,552 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 114,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

