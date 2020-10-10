DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

DRD stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.2072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 27.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.