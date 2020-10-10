Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Kellie Leitch Sells 881 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Kellie Leitch sold 881 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total transaction of C$16,747.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at C$99,555.37.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$19.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.37. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$15.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.15.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.