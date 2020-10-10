Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) rose 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.32 and last traded at $64.28. Approximately 415,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 575,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on DY. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Vertical Research cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Vertical Group cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $2,694,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

