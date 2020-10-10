Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $152,167.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,872 shares of company stock worth $31,950,598 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $83.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

