Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang Sells 11,733 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $969,145.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $892,177.32.

EW opened at $83.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.65. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 73,690 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $2,384,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 55.3% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 180.2% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

